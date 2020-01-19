CHICAGO (CBS) — Arctic conditions have settled in for the Chicago area, with temperatures reaching single digits early Sunday, and blustery conditions bringing wind chills of up to 20 below zero in the outlying suburbs.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory until 10 a.m. for Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, McHenry, and Winnebago counties.
As of 5 a.m., the temperature had reached 2 degrees at O’Hare and 3 degrees at Midway, with windchills of 17 below and 16 below, respectively.
DeKalb had it even worse, with a temperature of 0 degrees, and a wind chill of 24 below.
Temperatures should reach the middle teens by the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies, but blustery conditions will continue, with wind chills in the low single digits.
Monday will bring more sunshine and slightly better temperatures, with a high in the middle 20s, and a low around 9.
Temperatures should rise above freezing by Wednesday, with the next chance for rain or snow on early Thursday.