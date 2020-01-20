CHICAGO (CBS) — Lake-effect snow showers in northwest Indiana continue to taper off as high pressure from Iowa inches our way. That ridge will be overhead tonight skies clear and winds relax.
Low temperatures will fall into the single digits inland where skies have completely cleared – probably in the teens for northwest Indiana as some clouds may linger a bit tonight.
With strong high pressure overhead tomorrow, we can expect unlimited sunshine and temperatures slightly below average. The normal high is 31 degrees.
We’re watching our next system late Wednesday night through Saturday. Right now, rain may mix in at times due to the temps above freezing.
We are standing at 31 degrees right now. That of course is balmy compared to what happened in 1985 the coldest day ever in Chicago when it was 27 below zero.