CHICAGO (AP) — The shooting of a Chicago man a decade ago on the city’s West Side has been classified as a homicide after his recent death.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said an autopsy conducted Sunday revealed that 41-year-old Marco Rainge died last week as a result of injuries he suffered on Oct. 12, 2010.
Chicago Police said on Monday that the original aggravated battery investigation has been changed to a homicide investigation. Police say Rainge was not cooperative with detectives at the time of the shooting and that no arrests have ever been made.
