NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Police were offering a $1,000 reward Monday for information leading to whoever vandalized multiple cars and properties in Naperville late last month.

During the overnight hours on Saturday, Dec. 28, someone went on a rampage in southeast Naperville. Damage ranged from slashed tires to a red capital A with a circle around it – widely known as the anarchy symbol – being sprayed on various properties.

The suspects were seen in a car with blue interior lighting, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006, or to contact Crime Stoppers through their website.

The reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the incident.