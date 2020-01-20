NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Police were offering a $1,000 reward Monday for information leading to whoever vandalized multiple cars and properties in Naperville late last month.
During the overnight hours on Saturday, Dec. 28, someone went on a rampage in southeast Naperville. Damage ranged from slashed tires to a red capital A with a circle around it – widely known as the anarchy symbol – being sprayed on various properties.
The suspects were seen in a car with blue interior lighting, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006, or to contact Crime Stoppers through their website.
The reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the incident.