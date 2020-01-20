CHICAGO (CBS) — Here’s something you don’t see every day; police officers literally shoving piles of donuts into the trash.
Police in west suburban Wheaton say officers received a call around 10 a.m. Sunday about a hazard in the road near Naperville Road and Danada Square East.
When they arrived, they found approximately six dozen donuts in the road.
A thing I saw yesterday in Wheaton. pic.twitter.com/qfdyT36JhE
— Matt Topic (@mvtopic) January 20, 2020
Matt Topic, who was driving by at the time, recorded a video of officers shoveling up the donuts, and dumping them into two metal buckets. The officers even had to stamp down on one of the buckets to make room for more donuts as they cleaned up the mess.
It’s not clear how the donuts ended up on the street in the first place.