CHICAGO (CBS) — Catholic Schools Week isn’t until next week, but Cardinal Blase Cupich got an early start celebrating Catholic education with a fundraiser Tuesday morning at the Palmer House.
Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington D.C., who grew up going to the now closed St. Carthage in Englewood, thanked everyone for supporting and sacrificing to help students get a quality education.
“I applaud all here this morning whose devotion to Catholic schools here in the Archdiocese of Chicago continues a legacy of service that has enriched this local church for many, many generations,” Gregory said.
The money raised from the event will put more technology in classrooms, provide funding for students with special needs and give coaching to teachers and principals.
Cardinal Cupich also thanked the Big Shoulders Fund for helping families in need get tuition assistance.