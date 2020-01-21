CHICAGO (CBS) — Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Racucci resigned last week, amid published reports of a federal corruption probe of a red light camera company that has a contract with the city.
City officials confirmed Ragucci had submitted his resignation, effective at 11:59 p.m. last Friday. The city council will elect one of the current aldermen to serve as acting mayor until the next municipal election in 2021.
According to published reports, the FBI seized $60,000 from a safe in Ragucci’s home in October.
One month later, Ragucci’s campaign paid $30,000 to attorney Thomas Crooks for legal fees, according to state campaign finance records.
According to published reports, Ragucci is one of several elected officials involved in a federal probe of red light camera firm SafeSpeed, which operates the red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace and several other suburbs.
The federal investigation of SafeSpeed first became public last fall, after a series of raids by federal agents targeting the offices of Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval, Lyons Mayor Christopher Getty, and McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski, who is also a Cook County Commissioner. Federal
Search warrants from the raid of Sandoval’s offices showed agents were searching for, among other things, evidence related to SafeSpeed.