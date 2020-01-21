JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A special prosecutor will oversee the driving under the influence case against off-duty Joliet police Officer Erin Zilka.
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow made the request to a judge, who ruled earlier Tuesday.
Berwyn police Officer Charles Schauer died Sunday in a car crash along Interstate 55 near Plainfield. He was a passenger in the car, while Zilka was behind the wheel.
The car slammed into the back of a box truck that had been in an earlier separate accident. Schauer died at the scene.
Zilka’s attorney said her blood alcohol level was under the legal limit, though experts have said there are other factors that can go into a DUI charge.
Zilka is charged with misdemeanor DUI.