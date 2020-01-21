



— A little Yorkie who got lost in Chicago was saved by perhaps one of the most unlikely people.

A photo shows a SWAT officer escorting the dog to safety in the Gold Coast, and it has been getting a lot of attention. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Tuesday, that is just where the story begins.

In just a matter of hours, the 5-month-old Yorkie named Kash crafted quite the story.

Last Sunday, the dog from Ohio ended up in the Gold Coast in Chicago – lost, cold, and confused.

His owner, Victoria Crawford, was totally unaware.

“I’m just like, ‘How did my dog – he’s in Chicago, before me?’ I’m like, ‘Chicago? How did he get there?'” Crawford said.

It turned out Crawford’s mother had Kash. She was on a road trip with the dog and stopped in Chicago for coffee.

She paid for parking and Kash hopped out.

Someone found him outside the nearby 3rd Coast Café, 1260 N. Dearborn Pkwy. The unlikely ally was a police SWAT team member eating inside.

He tried to find Kash’s owner as someone else captured the unusual sight and posted it to Facebook.

“I’m like, ‘What did my dog do? Like, why did they bring the SWAT for my dog?’” Crawford said. “And they’re like, after my mom explained they were making sure he was OK.”

After the search came up short, the officer took the dog to the Anti-Cruelty Society.

“It was obviously a lost animal, and they stepped in,” said David Dinger of the Anti-Cruelty Society.

Dinger said it only took hours to identify and find Kash’s owners, thanks to a microchip.

“It is terribly important for people to remember that microchip identification is permanent,” Dinger said. “It cannot be lost and it cannot be removed.”

In this case it worked out, and Kash is now back at home.

The Anti-Cruelty Society not only suggests getting a microchip for your pet, but also updating it when needed.