CHICAGO (CBS)– A FedEx truck was robbed while stopped on I-57.
According to Illinois State Police, the driver of the FedEx semi trailer was driving southbound on I-57 at 127th Street when the vehicle had a mechanical issue.
As the driver was checking under the hood of his vehicle, multiple vehicles pulled up to the disabled FedEx truck.
Police said offenders used box cutters to cut the lock off the rear of the trailer and took several packages.
Illinois State Police said no one is in custody and the investigation is under investigation.