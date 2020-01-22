



The Publican. | Photo: Greg G./Yelp

Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end breakfast and brunch restaurants around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. The Publican

Photo: Daniel Y./Yelp

Check out West Town’s The Publican, situated at 837 W. Fulton Market. With four stars out of 3,171 reviews on Yelp, the diner, New American and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

The site has lots more information about The Publican.

“The Publican is beer cuisine specializing in oysters, seafood, and pork,” it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “The local, seasonal, and American menu is highlighted by the 12 draughts and 75 bottles offered. Our wine list compliments the menu with New World varities from Australia, Chile, Argentina, and South Africa to name a few.”

2. Le Colonial Chicago

Photo: Linda A./Yelp

Streeterville’s Le Colonial Chicago, located at 57 E. Oak St. (between United States Highway 41 and Rush streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy Vietnamese, French and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 1,231 reviews.

We looked on Yelp for more about Le Colonial Chicago.

“Le Colonial, Chicago’s famed Vietnamese institution, vividly captures the beauty, romance and spirit of French Colonial Southeast Asia from the 1920s,” it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. “Heralded as ‘an escapists paradise,’ Le Colonial is situated in the heart of Chicago’s esteemed Gold Coast neighborhood in a charming two-story vintage rowhouse. Located amidst bustling Rush Street, Le Colonial features a first-floor dining room, seasonal sidewalk cafe on the first floor and a bar, lounge and all-season terrace overlooking Rush Street on the second floor.”

3. Nico Osteria

Photo: Eda X./Yelp

Nico Osteria, an Italian and breakfast and brunch spot that offers seafood and more in the Gold Coast, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 770 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1015 N. Rush St. (between Bellevue Place and Oak Street) to see for yourself.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Nico Osteria.

“A staple in Chicago’s Gold Coast Neighborhood, Nico Osteria offers authentic Italian dining, curated into seasonally-inspired menus showcasing both classic favorites and regionally-inspired dishes, thanks to the creative approach of award-winning Executive Chef Tim Graham,” it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “Nestled inside Thompson Chicago, Nico Osteria delivers an approachable and welcoming experience for traveling foodies, locals and hotel guests alike to enjoy breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and weekend brunch. The dining room lends a warm backdrop for a menu of house-made pasta and impeccable seafood. Salone Nico provides a casual, yet refined, bar setting for rustic fare, and the patio is the prime destination to enjoy Italian small plates and an afternoon aperitivo in warmer months.”

4. NoMI Kitchen

Photo: Kexin L./Yelp

Over in Streeterville, check out NoMI Kitchen, which has earned four stars out of 725 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the French and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, by heading over to 800 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 7, Park Hyatt Chicago. (between Pearson Street and Chicago Avenue).

The site can tell you a thing or two more about NoMI Kitchen.

“NoMI Kitchen, Lounge and Garden have always placed emphasis on ingredients putting relationships with local farmers, ranchers and purveyors at the forefront,” according to the history section of the business’s Yelp profile.

In terms of signature items, “NoMI Kitchen features modern French cuisine, with a bustling show kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Michigan Avenue,” it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “Executive Chef Eric Damidot presents bright and approachable menus, pulling from his childhood in southern France and his classic training to reimagine traditional French cuisine. Pair distinct dishes with wines from our extensive global collection curated by NoMI sommelier Jillian Riley.”

5. Somerset

And then there’s Somerset, a Near North favorite with four stars out of 388 reviews. Stop by 1112 N. State St. (between Cedar and Rush streets) to hit up the traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot next time you’re looking to splurge.

If you’re looking for more, we found these details about Somerset.

“Located at street-level in the Viceroy Hotel in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood,” per the history section of the business’s Yelp profile.