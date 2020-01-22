CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers who are on the boys’ swim team at Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School were robbed and one of them was shot in the chest Tuesday evening outside the school, as they were getting back from a swim meet.
Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were on the sidewalk outside the school at 61st and Wolcott around 6:30 p.m., when a black vehicle pulled up, and two people got out and demanded their property at gunpoint.
The 17-year-old boy started to run away, and one of the robbers shot him in the chest. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
The 15-year-old boy was not injured.
The robbers fled the scene.
Sources said the victims are both members of the Lindblom swim team, and had just returned to school from a swim meet at the time.
Additional Safe Passage workers were on duty at the school Wednesday morning, in response to the shooting, sources said.
In an email, Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman Emily Bolton said “we take this incident very seriously and are coordinating with CPD on the investigation as well as having extra police presence to support student safety.”
No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area South detectives were investigating.