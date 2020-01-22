CHICAGO (CBS)– New living and work spaces for local artists have arrived in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood.
This marks Pullman’s first new residential development in around 50 years and features two apartment buildings.
Pullman Artspace Lofts were developed by Artspace Project. The building includes 38 rental apartments and a 2,000 square-foot community and gallery space meant for art exhibits and cultural programming.
“Pullman Artspace Lofts is the latest milestone in the renaissance of Pullman,” said 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale. “More than $350 million of public and private investment has attracted new businesses and created 1,500 jobs, as well as new affordable housing, educational and recreational amenities– all of which are making Pullman a community of choice.”