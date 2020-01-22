  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Snow, Weather Forecast, Weekend Weather, Wintry Mix

CHICAGO (CBS)– A wintry mix is approaching and could impact your Thursday morning commute.

Wednesday is going to be a cloudy, breezy day with temperatures in the mid 30s.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros we can expect trends of long lasting light snow, mainly Wednesday night through Thursday morning and again with sunset Thursday night into Friday morning.

Far western suburbs could see snow as early as 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow is expected to come and go throughout the day Thursday, bringing 1 to 3 inches. The snow will mix with rain and freezing rain through Friday morning.

Glaros said there will be mostly rain on Friday that could melt some of the snow accumulations. temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 30s throughout the weekend.

Snow showers area expected to return on Saturday morning, before the system finally pulls away from our area.