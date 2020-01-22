CHICAGO (CBS)– A wintry mix is approaching and could impact your Thursday morning commute.
Wednesday is going to be a cloudy, breezy day with temperatures in the mid 30s.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros we can expect trends of long lasting light snow, mainly Wednesday night through Thursday morning and again with sunset Thursday night into Friday morning.
Far western suburbs could see snow as early as 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Snow is expected to come and go throughout the day Thursday, bringing 1 to 3 inches. The snow will mix with rain and freezing rain through Friday morning.
Glaros said there will be mostly rain on Friday that could melt some of the snow accumulations. temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 30s throughout the weekend.
Snow showers area expected to return on Saturday morning, before the system finally pulls away from our area.