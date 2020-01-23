CHICAGO (CBS) — A school bus and at least two other vehicles were involved in an accident Thursday evening at the busy intersection of Stony Island Avenue, 79th Street, and South Chicago Avenue.
The crash involved at least three vehicles – including the school bus, a pickup truck, and a taxi.
Four adults were hurt, two of them seriously.
Two adults were taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, two others in good condition to Jackson Park Hospital.
Stony Island Avenue was closed in both directions after the crash, but has since reopened.