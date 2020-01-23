  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Crown Point, Indiana, are searching for a teenage girl and her infant son, who have been missing since Tuesday.

Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 16-year-old Caneesha Ellis and 7-month-old Kannon Ellis.

Police said they were last seen on Tuesday in Crown Point.

Caneesha is a 5-foot-5, 180-pound black girl, with black hair and brown eyes.

Caneesha Ellis (Source: Indiana State Police)

Kannon is 27 inches tall, weighs 18 pounds, and also has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey fuzzy bear snowsuit.

Kannon Ellis (Source: Indiana State Police)

Police believe they are both in danger, and might need medical attention.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 or contact Crown Point police at 219-660-8000.