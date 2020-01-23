BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS) — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a Blue Island gas station earlier in the week, and have also identified the suspect.
Blue Island police said at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to the Shell station at 11901 S. Western Ave., just outside the Chicago city limits, for a gunshot victim.
The found a man on the property with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead soon afterward at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
The man was identified as Matthew Jones, 27, of Blue Island, police said.
Police said they have identified a suspect, but did not comment further.
Police called the shooting an isolated incident and it was not a crime against the business. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were called in to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting may call Blue Ilsand police investigators at (708) 396-7020.