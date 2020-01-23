CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lake County man has been charged multiple counts of theft and burglary, after police say he stole a set of tools from a neighbor, and tried to sell them to someone on Facebook Marketplace. Investigators also recovered several other stolen items from his home.
Michael Schuerr, 39, has been charged with two felony counts of burglary and three felony counts of theft.
Lake County Sheriff’s police said a man from Gurnee saw Schuerr was selling tools on Facebook Marketplace on Wednesday, and arranged to meet Schuerr his house in the 35300 block of North Nielsen Drive in unincorporated Round Lake.
When the man couldn’t find the house, he talked to Schuerr’s neighbor, whose tools recently had been stolen in a burglary, police said. The neighbor walked the man to the Schuerr’s house, and when Schuerr opened his garage door, the neighbor saw his stolen toolbox and tools inside.
When the neighbor confronted Schuerr, he closed his garage door and ran off, according to police. The neighbor and another good Samaritan followed Schuerr, and detained him until sheriff’s deputies arrived.
Schuerr was already a suspect in other burglaries in the area, and police obtained a search warrant for his home.
During a search of Schuerr’s home, detectives recovered other stolen property, including power tools and yard equipment. Lake County prosecutors approved the theft and burglary charges against Schuerr, and police said he could face even more charges.
Police also said Schuerr was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of hypodermic needles.
Schuerr is being held in the Lake County Jail on $35,000 bond, and is due back in court on Feb. 13.