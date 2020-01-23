CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy has been suspended from school for 10 days, after he was caught bringing a gun to Sauk Elementary School in south suburban Richton Park.
Matteson School District 162 superintendent Dr. Blondean Davis said some students on a school bus saw the boy with the gun on Wednesday, and told the principal about it after getting off the bus.
The principal confronted the boy, who denied having a gun, Davis said. When the principal emptied the student’s pants pocket, she found a small gun.
Davis said the principal called Richton Park police, and officers detained the 12-year-old. The boy also has been suspended from school for 10 days.
Richton Park Police declined comment Thursday morning.
According to Davis, the boy was scheduled to appear at the Markham courthouse on Thursday.
