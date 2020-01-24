CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready to spend more to see the Monsters of the Midway as Bears ticket prices will go up next season.
According to a news release by the Chicago Bears, prices will go up anywhere from 1.6% to 5.3% and the overall increase is 3.9%. Non-club seats will go up a little more that 4%.
Also, regular season ticket prices will be, according to the Bears, assigned its own pricing tier.
In a letter to season ticket holders from president ant CEO Ted Phillips, the Bears said the 2020 ticket invoice would be arriving in several weeks “and season ticket prices will be increased by an average of 3.9%. We understand you have options when it comes to spending your discretionary income and we hope you have seen value in your commitment to us.”
In the letter, the team said it welcomes feedback throughout the year through surveys.