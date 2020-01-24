Bears Raise Ticket Prices For Next Season"We understand you have options when it comes to spending your discretionary income and we hope you have seen value in your commitment to us."

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Picks: Can Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday.

Bulls Overcome Big Performance By Karl-Anthony Towns, Beat TimberwolvesZach LaVine scored 25 points, Lauri Markkanen added 21 and the Chicago Bulls overcame a big performance by Karl-Anthony Towns to beat the skidding Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chicago Fire FC Introduces New Head Coach Raphael WickyThis offseason has been one of change for the Chicago Fire FC -- new ownership, a new stadium, new branding, new team core, and now a new head honcho.

Sox Player's 'Kopech Kut' Raises $10K For Kids: 'I'm In A Position To Help People'"I don't have much to complain about. And yet, I find myself complaining. I'm in a position to help people that are less privileged than I am. And so I feel that if I don't do something with that, then I'm failing myself and my community."

Joel Quenneville Returns To United Center With Florida Panthers, Who Beat BlackhawksThe Florida Panthers got Joel Quenneville a win in his return to Chicago, using a hat trick by Frank Vatrano to beat the Blackhawks on Tuesday night for their sixth consecutive victory.