CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is expected to transition back to snow across the area Friday night, and some accumulation is expected.
The heaviest is expected after midnight for the city, with northern counties getting heaviest snow after 8 p.m.
A total of one to three inches is expected along the lake and in the downtown area, while northern and western areas could see 2 to 4 inches. There may be isolated pockets that pick up more.
On Saturday, scattered snow showers will likely be ongoing in the morning and continue off and on throughout the day, especially in the western viewing area.
Some light additional accumulation is possible–around in inch in spots–but most of the accumulation will have happened overnight.
A dense for advisory is in place until 9 p.m.for: Cook, McHenry, Lake (IL), DuPage, De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Will counties.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 8 p.m. Friday until midnight Saturday night for: Cook, DuPage, Lake (IL), Will, De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, McHenry counties
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday through next weekend, with temperatures in the upper 30s each day.
A few flurries may be possible from the middle to the end of the week.