Illinois health officials announced the second confirmed case of Coronavirus in the U.S. was located in Chicago.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the patient is in her 60’s and traveled to Wuhan in late December. She flew back to Chicago on Jan. 13.

Officials said she did not exhibit symptoms when she arrived. The incubation period for some can be around 2 weeks.

The outbreak started in Wuhan, population 11 million. China has moved to lock down at least three major cities in an effort to contain the virus.

O’Hare this week officially started screening travelers arriving from China. Customs and Border Patrol added that the screening at O’Hare should be fully operational by Friday.

Chicago Dept. of Public Health:

A group of University of Wisconsin-Platteville students passed through O’Hare International Airport after returning to the U.S. from Wuhan, China – and they were being watched Thursday night for coronavirus.

UW-Platteville said Thursday that six students arrived on campus Tuesday after traveling recently to Wuhan. Two of the six students live in Wuhan, the university said.

According to CBS affiliates in Milwaukee and Madison, UW-Platteville officials said the two Wuhan residents were screened at O’Hare.

None of the six students have shown signs of coronavirus infection, but their temperatures are being taken regularly as a precaution.

