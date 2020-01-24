CHICAGO (CBS)– The Naval Station Great Lakes is on lockdown while officials search for “gate runner,” officials reported on Facebook.

Officials confirmed there is a person in custody who is being questioned after entering without authorization.

JUST IN: Driver in custody & being questioned at Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago after entering without authorization. The camp has been on lockdown for 3 hrs. Area being checked by military dogs & several buildings evacuated.@cbschicago: https://t.co/ExP7wSO1z9 pic.twitter.com/VvflQbxXEd — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) January 24, 2020

Officials took to Facebook to announce the lockdown and stated, “TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE.”

A Naval Station Great Lakes spokesperson said they are looking for a “gate runner” who drove through an entry control point without showing identification. The car continued driving onto the base and officials are now searching for the vehicle.

The Lovell Federal Health Care Center is on lockdown, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

All gates are closed and all personnel were instructed to take cover.

The cause of the lockdown is unknown at this time and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.