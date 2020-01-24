  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Naval Station Great Lakes

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Naval Station Great Lakes is on lockdown while officials search for “gate runner,” officials reported on Facebook.

Officials confirmed there is a person in custody who is being questioned after entering without authorization.

fgd

Officials took to Facebook to announce the lockdown and stated, “TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE.”

A Naval Station Great Lakes spokesperson said they are looking for a “gate runner” who drove through an entry control point without showing identification. The car continued driving onto the base and officials are now searching for the vehicle.

The Lovell Federal Health Care Center is on lockdown, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

All gates are closed and all personnel were instructed to take cover.

The cause of the lockdown is unknown at this time and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.