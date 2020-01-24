CHICAGO (CBS) — Operations are back to normal at the Naval Station Great Lakes after a lockdown took place Friday morning.
According to the base, around 7:00 .am. a black Toyota Camry made an unauthorized entry into the facility and the person driving “did not follow directions of the gate sentry.”
Shortly afterwards, a search took place to find the driver and the car with several law enforcement agencies.
The station is about 40 miles north of Chicago.
“The driver is an employee on the base with authorized access,” according to the news release.
There was no damage to the property and no injuries to the driver and other personnel.