CHICAGO (CBS) — Nicholas Valentino, arrested on Friday on two warrants, escaped from custody while in handcuffs in Lake County.
Valentino was initially arrested in the 37400 block of North Cremona Avenue in unincorporated Lake Villa at 1:30 p.m..
Sheriff’s deputies were initially dispatched to a residence for a drug investigation. While speaking to Valentino, sheriff’s deputies learned he had two outstanding arrest warrants.
He was arrested and placed in the backseat of a squad car.
The deputies briefly returned to the home to collect evidence. After collecting the evidence and returning to the squad car, Valentino had escaped.
Valentino had an active Lake County arrest warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. He also had an active DuPage County arrest warrant for unlawful drug possession.
Valentino was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants, and gym shoes. He is 6-2, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, with a short beard. Valentino had his hands cuffed behind his back.
If you see Valentino please dial 911.