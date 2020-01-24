CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox have been drumming up excitement all offseason and the club kicked off SoxFest 2020 at McCormick Place with high expectations.
While top prospect Luis Robert and some returning players show off their shiny bling, this SoxFest is about debuting the shiny new players signed in free agency, like catcher Yasmani Grandal and pitcher Dallas Keuchel.
Like White Sox general manager Rick Hahn and manager Rick Renteria talked about Thursday, the players are all about taking a big step forward this season.
“Rick has it right. When you look up and down the roster, that’s what the goal is. This American League Central Division could look pretty juicy,” says Keuchel.
“For me, the lockerroom chemistry has to be dead on for us to succeed. They did their homework and knew exactly who they wanted us to get,” says Grandal.
“I’m excited. We got the pieces now. The door is wide open for us. All we have to do is show up and go out and take it. I think we have a pretty good chance of doing that. I think we have the right guys to do it with,” says shortstop Tim Anderson.