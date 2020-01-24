CHICAGO (CBS) — Back in December, frightening surveillance pictures were revealed of a man attacking a woman on the northwest side.
Police have caught the suspected attacker.
CBS 2’s Steven Graves has the latest.
Prosecutors said the man posed as an Amazon delivery worker with a package. The victim did not know this guy, but he apparently lived just blocks from her.
An arrest after a horrifying crime that prompted police to put the community on alert. Prosecutors said that days after Christmas, 57-year-old Forrest Petersen posed as an Amazon delivery driver.
He held a package as he came to a woman’s apartment door on Francisco Avenue in Albany Park around 8:00 that night.
Prosecutors said he asked the woman at the door for help carrying the package. Petersen brought it in, then touched her inappropriately and pushed her against a wall.
Indoor surveillance video filmed the struggle. A screen capture shows the victim trying to fend him off.
Petersen left after sexually assaulting the woman who screamed.
Police identified him by looking at the victim’s video. They tracked his Link card at two stores, looked at video from those locations and matched his clothing to what was captured on the victim’s camera.
Officers arrested Petersen this week in Round Lake.
He’s charged with home invasion and criminal sexual assault.
Petersen has been arrested in the past but never convicted. He’s being held on no bond.