CHICAGO (CBS) — New White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel has become the first member of the 2017 Houston Astros to offer a public apology for the team’s sign-stealing scheme during their run to the World Series championship.
“Apologies should be in order for, if not, everybody on the team. When the stuff was going on it was never intended to be what it was made to be right now,” says Keuchel, speaking at SoxFest at McCormick Place on Friday.
Keuchel declined to go into details, but says other teams in major league baseball were using multiple signs, as well.
Keuchel acknowledged it was against the rules and personally said he is sorry for the whole situation.
When asked his thought about former teammate Mike Fiers being the whistleblower, Keuchel says, “That’s a touchy subject because it’s such a tight knit community in the clubhouse, in baseball especially.
“You’re playing 162 games in the regular season, plus spring training, then being in playoffs, if you’re lucky, so you’re pushing 180-200 games, so it sucks in terms of the rule that the clubhouse rule was broken. That’s where I’ll go with that.”