Chicago Weather, Snow Totals, Snowfall Totals

CHICAGO (CBS) — While downtown got no accumulating show, the suburbs did have a bit of shoveling to contend with on Saturday.

The heaviest snowfall came up in Rockford, which reported six inches.  Most areas closer to Chicago saw one to three inches fall.

Officially, O’Hare International Airport measured a trace of snow, 0.2 inches.

Here is a roundup of snow totals from the National Weather Service

Rockford 6 inches

Winnebago 5.1 inches

Riverwoods 2 inches

Elburn  2.5 inches

Mendota 3 inches

Woodstock 3 inches

Schaumburg 1 inch

Steward 4 inches

Highwood 1.2 inches

Lakewood 1.2 inches

Palatine 1.4 inches

Batavia 1.7 inches

Hawthorn Woods 1.8 inches

Geneva 1.9 inches

Lindenhurst 2.4 inches

Dixon 2.8 inches

Bull Valley 3 inches

O’Hare 0.2 inches