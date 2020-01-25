CHICAGO (CBS) — While downtown got no accumulating show, the suburbs did have a bit of shoveling to contend with on Saturday.
The heaviest snowfall came up in Rockford, which reported six inches. Most areas closer to Chicago saw one to three inches fall.
Officially, O’Hare International Airport measured a trace of snow, 0.2 inches.
Here is a roundup of snow totals from the National Weather Service
Rockford 6 inches
Winnebago 5.1 inches
Riverwoods 2 inches
Elburn 2.5 inches
Mendota 3 inches
Woodstock 3 inches
Schaumburg 1 inch
Steward 4 inches
Highwood 1.2 inches
Lakewood 1.2 inches
Palatine 1.4 inches
Batavia 1.7 inches
Hawthorn Woods 1.8 inches
Geneva 1.9 inches
Lindenhurst 2.4 inches
Dixon 2.8 inches
Bull Valley 3 inches
O’Hare 0.2 inches