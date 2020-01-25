  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State Police car was involved in a minor crash during a pursuit of a vehcile that was stolen in a hijacking.

Maywood police requested ISP assistance in stopping the vehicle and troopers were able to locate the vehicle on the eastbound Eisenhower Expy. near Ashland.However, the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

Witness captured the end of the pursuit on video. (Warning: language)

The vehicle fled westbound onto I-290, before fleeing back eastbound onto I-290 and came to a stop in the UIC campus area. The driver fled from the vehicle on foot. Troopers pursued the driver on foot.

The driver then fled on into an unknown passenger vehicle from the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Nothing further.