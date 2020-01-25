CHICAGO (CBS) — The retired pastor at St. Zachary Catholic Church in Des Plaines, Father John Plotkowski, has been banned from ministry after “inappropriate material” was found on his personal computer.
Cardinal Cupich informed parishioners of his decision in a letter dated Saturday.
“I have directed him to live away from the parish,” Cupich wrote. “Given the nature of the material, the Archdiocese has referred the matter to civil authorities and will share the results of their investigation.”
“You are in my prayers and I trust that your pastor will guide you in prayer at this challenging time and provide you with information on Father Plotkowski as it becomes available.”
Plotkowski was listed as a retired resident on the most recent church bulletin.
Cupich’s letter did not elaborate on what type of material was found or when it was discovered.
According to chicagocatholic.com, Plotkowski, was once pastor of St. Simeon in Bellwood. He attended Quigley South, Niles College and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary. He was ordained in 1974.