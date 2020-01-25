LISLE (CBS) — Two retired state troopers and one active state police officer were shot by a woman in a suburban cigar lounge Friday night.

Illinois state police say one of the retired troopers is dead. One other trooper and the third man, who is also a retired trooper, were hurt after a woman fired shots inside a lounge and then killed herself.

Police identified the woman as Lisa V. McMullan of Chicago.

The shooting was captured on video, which shows several people sitting in the lounge’s media room watching television. Then a woman in the room got up and fired several shots before turning the gun on herself.

The current trooper is a 22-year veteran of the force assigned to the Chiacago District and was off duty at the time.

Last night Lisle police arrived with their shields and guns drawn outside the Humidor Lounge near Ogden Avenue and River Drive.

Officers got there around 10:15 p.m. and found four people shot, including a 51-year-old woman who is believed to be the shooter.

Police say surveillance video shows the woman sitting in a chair behind the victims when, without provocation, she stands up, pulls out a gun and shoots the first victim, a 51-year-old retired tooper, in the head. He died at the hospital. Police say the woman knew the victims, but the details of their relationship wasn’t not immediately known.

She then fired several rounds at two more victims.

The injured trooper is 48 years old and is hospitalized in serious condition. The other retired trooper, who is 55 years old, is hospitalized in serious condition.

Police say after the woman shot them, she then shot herself in the head.

Police say right now there is no danger to the public.

The DuPage County Coroner has not released the names of the victims.

“The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We are mourning the loss of a retired Trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers.”