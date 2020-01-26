CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be some slight chances for precipitation this week, but for the most part it will be dry with seasonable temperatures and cloudy skies for the next several days.
That should make for an entire week of acceptable winter weather for late January in Chicago.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s during the day all week, dropping only to the upper 20s at night.
Some lake effect snow is possible in northwest Indiana Sunday night into Monday.
There also is a slight chance for some flakes or freezing drizzle Monday night into Tuesday, and again early Wednesday.
However, the probability is very low Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, so all we can do is keep an eye on things as we get closer to the middle of the week.