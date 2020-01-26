CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban man has been charged attempted murder, after prosecutors say he intentionally caused a gas leak at a home in Elburn, while two people were inside.
Kane County prosecutors said, on Jan. 29, 33-year-old Frank Ryan, of Waterman, taped over the doorbell camera of a home on Downing Street in Elburn, drilled a hole in the exposed natural gas line of the house, and then drilled a wall in the home’s exterior wall.
Ryan, 33, then connected a tube to the hole in the gas line, and slid the other end of the tube through the hole in the wall.
The homeowner and another person were home at the time, and discovered the tube, and called 911.
Ryan has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of criminal damage to property, two counts of reckless conduct, and two counts of battery.
At a bond hearing on Sunday, Ryan’s bail was set at $200,000, and he was ordered not to have any contact with the victims and to surrender his FOID card and any firearms if he posts bond.
He is due back in court on Jan. 30.