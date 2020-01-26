CHICAGO (CBS) — Police apprehended a man and woman Sunday who are accused of backing their car into an officer in the Washington Heights neighborhood.
At 8:20 p.m., police tried to pull over a sedan for not stopping at a stop sign in the 10000 block of South Peoria Street. The driver tried to flee and hit a parked car, police said.
Officers approached the vehicle, at which time the driver went into reverse and hit an officer who was trying to open the driver’s side door, police said.
The car made a short distance it to the 9900 block of South Halsted Street, where it hit another car in traffic, police said.
At that point, the man and woman who had been in the car ran off on foot, and were arrested after a brief chase, police said.
No other injuries were reported, and the male officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.