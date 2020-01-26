Loyola Women's Basketball Coach Kate Achter Says Baby Daughter, Reese, Has Changed Her PerspectiveWe all know Loyola’s oldest superfan – Sister Jean – but she has some competition now from the Ramblers’ youngest fan, Reese.

United Center Lit To Pay Tribute To Kobe BryantThe United Center mounted a tribute to Kobe Bryant Sunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash.

Fans, Fellow Players Mourn Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant; 'Words Can't Even Come Close To Describing It'Bryant, 41, was named as a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last month.

Chicago Native, NBA Veteran Kendall Gill Mourns Kobe Bryant The world was mourning the loss Sunday of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

Helicopter That Crashed And Killed Kobe Bryant, His Daughter, And 7 Others Was Once Owned By State Of IllinoisThe helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles and took the lives of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, has 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others was once owned by the State of Illinois.

WATCH: Billy Ray Cyrus Speaks On Kobe Bryant's Ability To 'Motivate Human Beings To Rise Above'