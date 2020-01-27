CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2’s Ryan Baker shared his personal connection to Kobe Bryant with viewers Monday morning.
“I physically feel sick,” Baker said. “I had the pleasure and the honor to spend some personal time with Kobe through the years through mutual friends.”
The Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
Baker shared a photo of his wife and daughter with Bryant.
“I never forget that connection,” Baker said. “It makes me emotional because I think about my own daughters and you think about that loss.”