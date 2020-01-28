CHICAGO (CBS)– Scattered freezing drizzles are possible Tuesday morning.
Tuesday at a glance pic.twitter.com/hK91uROU6a
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 28, 2020
The rest of the day will be cloudy and foggy with temperatures slightly above average.
Cloudy skies continue across Chicago today. No Vitamin D for us again. pic.twitter.com/XItuhnzXYV
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 28, 2020
The rest of the week is looking gloomy, but temperatures will remain above average.
Temps above average through the 7day. Look at next Monday!! Nearly 50deg! pic.twitter.com/26g2yxEPCI
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 28, 2020
The next chance for precipitation is Friday night into Saturday and CBS 2 meteorologists will provide updates.