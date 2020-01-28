  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Scattered freezing drizzles are possible Tuesday morning.

The rest of the day will be cloudy and foggy with temperatures slightly above average.

The rest of the week is looking gloomy, but temperatures will remain above average.

The next chance for precipitation is Friday night into Saturday and CBS 2 meteorologists will provide updates.