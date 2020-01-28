CHICAGO (CBS) — A 1-year-old boy was shot in the head on Monday night when his parents fought over a gun and it went off, police say. He was not wounded by a stray bullet on the street a block away, as his father had claimed.

Police said the boy’s father walked into Weiss Memorial Hospital with the baby boy shortly after 7:30 p.m. He claimed someone had opened fire at him near Clarendon and Leland avenues, and shot the boy instead.

However, investigators soon had trouble corroborating the father’s story. Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Tuesday morning detectives have determined the father’s story wasn’t true.

Overnight detectives determined that the young boy was actually shot following a domestic struggle between his parents inside their home. No shooting ever occured at Clarendon/Leland. Criminal investigation including history of weapon & child welfare continues. Charges likely pic.twitter.com/pFRh4hDdAa — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 28, 2020

Investigators found blood in an elevator of the father’s apartment building near Clarendon and Eastwood Avenues, a block away from where the father claimed the shooting happened on the street. Guglielmi said police also found at least one shell casing and blood in the kitchen and living room of the family’s apartment.

Detectives determined the parents were struggling over a gun Monday night, and it went off, and a bullet ricocheted and hit the boy in the head. The bullet did not penetrate his skull.

HAPPENING NOW: Several officers digging through trash bins at the park across the street from Weiss Hospital in Uptown. Police say they’re searching for a firearm after 1-year-old was shot in the head last night. MORE DETAILS FROM @cbschicago: https://t.co/CKHcDOk4YF pic.twitter.com/s3r52hdKYq — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) January 28, 2020

Guglielmi said police have seized surveillance video from the apartment building and are reviewing the footage as they question the boy’s mother and father. Investigators also are combing the area around Weiss Hospital, searching for the gun from the shooting.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, but Guglielmi said charges are likely.

The boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital after his father brought him to Weiss, and the baby was in serious but stable condition.