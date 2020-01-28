CHICAGO (CBS) — While taking finals, Whitney Young students were placed briefly on lockdown on Tuesday after reports of a man with a gun outside campus, but it apparently was a police training exercise that was not reported to school officials ahead of time.
Whitney Young principal Joyce Kenner, in an email to parents, called the incident “inexcusable and a disruption to our school.”
The lockdown lasted for about five minutes before school police officers were able to determine that the neighboring Police Academy was conducting a training exercise under a nearby bridge.
Here is the full text of the email sent by Kenner to Whitney parents:
I called a lock down at our school for approximately 5 minutes this afternoon. It was reported by 3 students that there was a man with a gun outside between two of our buildings. Our police officers went outside and it was determined the Police Academy next door was conducting a training exercise under one of our bridges. I think this is inexcusable and a disruption to our school. Our two police officers are on their way to the Academy to speak with the Commander about this incident.
Developing …