CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for an elderly man with memory trouble who has been missing since Tuesday.
Leonardo Delgado, 78, was last seen near 55th and Sawyer in the Gage Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
He is a 5-foot-4, 140-pound Hispanic man with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he suffers from diminished memory.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray jacket, gray pants, and work boots.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 or contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.