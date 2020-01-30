CHICAGO (CBS)– There could finally be a break in a cold case of a Chicago woman, murdered in 2017.
Chicago police charged Arthur Hilliard, 52, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Diamond Turner.
JUST IN: A big break in a cold case. Arthur Hilliard, 52, charged in the 2017 murder of 21-year-old Diamond Turner. Turner's body was found in a garbage can on Chicago's South Side.
We have live reports all morning from @MugoOdigwe on the breaking details.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9hZxyCtsnG
Hilliard was arrested Wednesday night and is currently in police custody.
A garbage collector found Turner’s body in March 2017, in a garbage can in Grand Crossing. Police said her body may have been there for days.
CBS 2 investigator Pam Zekman looked into Turner’s death as part of a series about a potential serial killer in Chicago.
Turner’s murder fit the same pattern as that of dozens of other women killed in Chicago.
The women were either strangled or, like in Turner’s case, asphyxiated.
The murders stopped in 2014 then started up again in 2017 and 2018.
CBS 2 has learned Hilliard has a lengthy criminal past including charges for drug possession, assault and as of 2018, one other murder.
At this time, police are only connecting Hilliard to Turner’s death.
He is expected in court later Thursday.
This is a developing story.