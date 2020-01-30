PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead and a teen was left seriously injured after a shooting Thursday in south suburban Park Forest.
Around 4 p.m., Park Forest police were called for the shooting in the 23400 block of South Western Avenue.
They found a 22-year-old Chicago man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, and a 17-year-old Park Forest teen shot with serious injuries.
Both were rushed to the hospital for emergency care, and the man was subsequently pronounced dead, police said.
The teen’s gender and condition were not specified.
The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Illinois state Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit were helping Park Forest police detectives with the investigation, police said.