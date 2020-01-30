CHICAGO (CBS)– The Adler Planetarium’s telescope got its first upgrade in 33 years.
Scientists installed a new telescope to collect more light. This means dark objects farther away will be easier to see.
The new Doane Observatory telescope is 24-inches and will collect 44% more light than the old 20-inch telescope.
Engineers are lowering the new scope into the observatory, and installing it there.
Adler officials said they are creating a research program for high school and undergraduate students to take advantage of the new equipment.