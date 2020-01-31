CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul is ranked 11th in the country, the highest in nine years, and at 19-2 are just two wins away from their best start in school history. The players credit their coach.
“Coach Bruno harps on the details like no one I have ever met before,” said DePaul guard Kelly Campbell. “Just the little things he stresses every day whether in the classroom or court it all comes back together.”
“It just keeps us really humble,” added forward Chante Stonewall. “Coach Bruno always talks about staying in the moment. It goes back to him having so much experience coaching and knowing exactly why he does thing and there is a reason he does and doesn’t tell us things.”
But Coach Bruno says this team has a different dynamic than in past teams.
“We play to get threes and layups,” said Bruno. “But yet we have four-to-five people that can go get hard twos and that is one difference that is going on with this basketball team.”
The Blue Demons haven’t lost a game since December 16th, they are a perfect 9-0 in big east play, currently on a 10-game winning streak, and their confidence builds with every victory.
Bruno added, “Success is where confidence comes from, when the athletes actually do it that’s where true confidence comes from.”
“I think there is a good level of being confident of what we’ve done.” said Campbell. “But we’re hungry for what is ahead of us.”