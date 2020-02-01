



Several of Chicago’s top chefs will soon take over the Field Museum and serve up some special dishes.

Call it “Night at the Museum” culinary style.

The Grand Chefs Experience, taking place Feb. 8, will support the Greater Illinois Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Miles Schaefer, the executive chef at 90th Meridian, stopped by CBS 2 to share more about the event.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Field Museum, 1400 S. Lakshore Drive. Tickets are $500 or $150 for the “nightcap,” which starts at 9 p.m.

The event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at www.CFFgrandchefs.com.

Schaefer shared the recipe below, which you can also sample at the event.

Charred cauliflower and Tonnato crostini with pickled fennel and walnut salsa rustica:

First make the tonnato. Tonnato is an Italian condiment often made with tuna, anchovies, lemon juice, olive oil, and mayonnaise.

Tonnato

2ea garlic clove finely minced

2ea oil cured anchovy finely minced

70g tinned tuna in oil, drained

1tsp chopped parsley

1tsp chopped dill

1tsp minced chives

3oz mayonnaise

5g baby carrots

1tsp lemon juice

Pinch of salt to taste

Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl and mix thoroughly with a rubber spatula. Check for seasoning and set aside.

Pickled Fennel

For this you’ll have to first cut your fennel in half, then using a Japanese mandoline (or a sharp knife) shave your fennel pretty thin…. 1/16 inch. And place in a heat resistant container that is about 2x the volume of the shaved fennel.

Next we make the brine or pickling liquid to pour over the shaved fennel.

Fennel Brine

1/2tsp fennel seeds, slightly crushed

1tsp black peppercorns

2 star anise

2 cups white vinegar

1 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. Kosher salt

Two 1 inch strips of orange peel (use a peeler)

Combine all ingredients in a medium sized pot. Bring to a boil and pour the hot brine over shaved fennel. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to cool to room temperature.

Next make the walnut salsa rustica:

40g walnuts, lightly toasted and roughly broken

10g parsley leaves, roughly chopped

5g dill, minced

5g tarragon, roughly chopped

6 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tbsp fennel pickling liquid

20g baby (or regular) capers, patted dry

2oz orange segments diced

Salt to taste.

Combine all ingredients and mix together in a small mixing bowl. Check for seasoning and adjust to desired taste.

Next we roast the cauliflower florets. And bake off the crostini.

Roast Cauliflower:

1 head cauliflower, cut into small florets 2oz extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 450F. Next, cut your cauliflower into small florets. Place on a baking tray and drizzle olive oil over cauliflower. Season with salt and pepper and bake at 400F for 10-15 min. Cauliflower should be turning a nice golden brown. Set aside and allow to cool.

Crostini:

Slice baguette on a bias about 1/4 inch thick. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake at 400F for 5 to 7 minutes or until golden brown at edges.

To assemble the dish, spread tonnato on crostini, top with charred cauliflower and walnut salsa rustica. Garnish with pickled fennel and minced chives.