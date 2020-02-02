CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Sunday only seven United States airports will still accept flights from China, and O’Hare International Airport is one of them.
Anyone getting off those planes will go through extra screening in the airports as the coronavirus continues spreading.
The virus has killed more than 300 people in China so far.
In the U.S., President Donald Trump declared a public health emergency.
Eight people in the U.S. are now sick, including a husband and wife in Chicago.
Argyle Street in Uptown was packed Saturday with people celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year. Some of the marchers worried about coronavirus wore face masks.
Sunday’s Lunar New Year parade in Chinatown is still going on as planned.
It starts at 24th and Wentworth at 1 p.m.