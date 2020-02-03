CHICAGO (AP) — Two nonprofit organizations in Chicago have launched a state-funded legal aid program designed to help thousands of immigrants, former inmates and low-income Illinois residents. The $10 million program is called Access to Justice.
They money will be dispersed by the Chicago organizations to roughly 60 groups to provide legal representation, legal screenings and know-your-rights training.
Tanya Woods heads the Westside Justice Center, one of the nonprofit groups running the program. She says one goal is to help people keep jobs so they can be more productive in their communities. The other group is The Resurrection Project.
