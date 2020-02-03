CHICAGO (CBS)– Surveillance video captured a messy incident at a gas station in Lincolnwood.
The driver of a red pickup truck can be seen backing up and hitting a gas pump. Gas then starts gushing from the base.
The driver can be seen opening his door and then driving off.
Firefighters were called to Cicero and Touhy to contain the leak. Gas poured into the sewer, so environmental experts were called to help.
About 100 to 200 gallons of gas leaked.
Crew used sand to help dry up the spill.
Sections of nearby roads were closed during the cleanup.