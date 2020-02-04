



— South suburban Lynwood is rallying around a four-legged officer who suffered a serious injury recently – unsure if he can return to work.

The Lynwood police K9 officer Dante has helped track down missing kids and violent criminals. But after a severe injury, Lynwood police weren’t sure he’d ever walk again.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina spent some time with K9 Dante – who was in recovery, but back at the police department Tuesday night.

For almost six years, Dante has worked to keep the Lynwood community safe. Now, that community has rallied around him in his recovery.

“No one ever asked him to sign up for this, and he does it, and he loves it,” said Lynwood police Officer Luke Tambrini.

The work and the bond are tough for Tambrini to talk about.

“There’s only one creature on this planet that would literally sacrifice themselves for you, and he would do just that,” Tambrini said as he choked up.

Dante has saved Officer Tambrini’s own life, and protected countless others.

“He’s helped protect this community from a lot of bad people,” Tambrini said.

And Dante still won’t take his eyes off of Officer Tambrini, even though the poor dog couldn’t run to his side if he tried.

Dante had a serious accident Friday. Tambrini threw Dante’s ball and it bounced off the ground sideways into some park equipment.

Dante was so focused on the ball that he ran into some park equipment.

He injured his vertebrae and was in such pain that he could not walk, police said.

Officer Tambrini rushed Dante to emergency care. More visits led him to a neurologist and a possible recovery bill of more than $10,000

“I wasn’t about to tell him no,” Tambrini said, “that we weren’t going to do everything we could for him.”

The community wasn’t going to let that happen either.

“It has been an emotional roller coaster seeing the donations come in for him,” said Staci Goveia, founder of Protecting K9 Heroes.

Goveia started a GoFundMe for Dante’s care – and it didn’t take long to raise the funds

“Within four hours, we had met that goal of $10,000,” she said.

With private donations, that figure has almost tripled.

The serious surgery is on the horizon for Dante in a couple of weeks.

“Two to four times a day I have to massage his muscles, keep them circulating,” Officer Tambrini said.

Dante has a long road ahead of him, but it’s a road he won’t learn to walk alone – thanks to the community he stood up for, without being asked.

And the community stands behind him now.

“Thank you so much,” Officer Tambrini said. “I’m at a loss for words other than I can’t thank you enough.”

Officer Dante will be in recovery for the foreseeable future. From there, they’ll his decide next steps.

Unfortunately Tuesday night, it was just too early to say if he would be able to continue his career as a K9 officer.

