CHICAGO (CBS) — An overturned car in the water in a marsh near the Bishop Ford Freeway was found to be unoccupied.
The car was found in the water alongside Doty Avenue at 111th Street in the Pullman community, 100 yards from the road, police said.
The police Marine Unit and the Fire Department were called to the scene.
A search revealed that the car was unoccupied, police said.
It took 90 minutes to remove the car, which was pulled out at 3:35 p.m.